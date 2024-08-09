Orange clears Olympics networking hurdles

The cameras and resulting images have been used by around 40,000 photographers and press agencies, while around 20,000 photos were transferred across Orange’s network in just one week of Olympics action.

To aid the significant connectivity needs of spectators and to run certain business-to-business (B2B) services, Orange enhanced its non-standalone public 4G and 5G networks.

The telco has also used a push-to-talk (PTT) communications service on 13,000 devices from Crosscall to help with the organisation on the ground. Rojat noted that this solution has been very cost effective as well as very “responsible in terms of deployment”, as it was using the mobile network with a special mechanism to prioritise the PTT communications over others. “We had to do quite a bit of work to handle the capacity,” the executive noted.

Asked about any advice for the organisation of the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, Rojat suggested using more Wi-Fi and mobile rather than wired networks. He explained that with fixed networks, one of the biggest challenges facing the French telco is the deinstallation of the cables in a way that allows the assets to be re-used and deployed in its day-to-day production network. Rojat added that ensuring sustainability across its Olympics operations has been one of the major challenges for the telco, which opted for low-energy solutions wherever possible.

During the briefing, Orange also showcased a mock-up of its network architecture spread across some of the Olympic sites in Paris (pictured above).

Commenting on Orange’s role as connectivity provider at the Olympics, Dario Talmesio, research director for service provider strategies and regulation at analyst house Omdia, told TelecomTV that providing B2B connectivity to broadcasters and partners, such as merchants and ticket operators, is “crucial for such a large-scale event [with] in-person visitors and global viewers”.

“The stakes are high… there is no room for errors. In some ways Orange has the same performance pressure as the Olympic athletes”, he added.

According to the analyst, the event is more than just a technology challenge. “It’s about planning, implementation and managing a complex, large-scale operation with tight schedules. The emphasis on operational efficiency is as important as the one on technology management,” argued Talmesio.

He further stated that most telcos that host the Olympics typically use the occasion to showcase “fancy and futuristic technologies”, whereas Orange appears to have focused on “the core of the matter: Resilience, connectivity, security, redundancy and quality”. In his words, connectivity might be invisible to consumers, but “it is what takes champions into our homes.”

You can find out more about the technical capabilities that the telco has relied on during the Olympics here.

- Yanitsa Boyadzhieva, Deputy Editor, TelecomTV