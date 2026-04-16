Verizon unveils World Cup goals ahead of 2026 tournament

Major US telco Verizon has revealed the details of how it plans to support the upcoming football (aka soccer) World Cup in its role as FIFA’s ‘Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor’ for the 2026 event.

The World Cup 2026, which will be held across the US, Canada and Mexico, will see Verizon deploy its advanced mobile network technology at stadiums, FIFA Fan Festival events and in the host cities.

The telco stated it will roll out its private 5G network solution in host stadiums to support critical applications, such as the Lenovo Referee View body camera, which allows audiences at home to watch the game from the perspective of the main official on the pitch.

Verizon has also upgraded its 5G network by adding more spectrum to boost capacity by between three and five times across the stadiums. It is also installing thousands of antennas and deploying 140 small cells and temporary sites to enhance coverage.

And it isn’t just the operator’s mobile network that is supporting the event. Verizon’s high-capacity fibre and wave services are to play a role in delivering the Broadcast Contribution Network that will allow broadcasters around the globe to deliver footage from the event.

Football’s world governing body, FIFA, which organises the tournament, will also leverage Verizon’s fixed wireless access solutions for a number of use cases, such as pop-up retail and merchandising locations, and logistics and back-office capabilities.

“Our partnership with Verizon has been pivotal in realising the vision for the FIFA World Cup 2026 – a truly connected and unforgettable event,” said Nacho Fresco, director of technology at FIFA. “The deployment of Verizon’s advanced technology will not only elevate the fan experience inside and outside the stadiums but also ensure a powerful, long-term digital legacy for the host communities. This is about using innovation to bring the world closer to the game of soccer.”

The men’s World Cup is set to be the biggest since the inaugural tournament in 1930, with 48 teams set to compete for the FIFA World Cup Trophy, up from 32 in 2022. It will be jointly hosted by sixteen cities – 11 in the US, three in Mexico, and two in Canada. Spain is the current favourite to lift the trophy, which will please Verizon CTO Yago Tenorio, France is second favourite, followed (incredibly) by England, with Argentina and Brazil also expected to make it to the later knock-out stages of the tournament.

The event appears on track to break records, with early ticket sales suggesting attendance will surpass the 3.5 million spectators who attended matches during the 1994 World Cup, which was held exclusively in the US.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is more than just a tournament; it’s a moment where technology and community unite. Seeing our advanced 5G and fibre networks create seamless, unforgettable experiences for fans, and knowing our investment will leave a lasting digital legacy for the host cities, truly underscores our commitment to connecting people to what matters most to them,” said Kyle Malady, CEO at Verizon Business.

– James Pearce, Editor, TelecomTV