Has Vestager thrown Dutch consumers under the bus for political gain?

From in-depth investigations and a statement of objections, to sudden, unconditional EU approval: something stinks about the T-Mobile Netherlands/Tele2 merger.

Late on Tuesday, the European Commission cleared T-Mobile Netherlands' €190 million acquisition of smaller local rival Tele2, without imposing a single remedy, despite the fact that it will reduce the number of mobile network operators in the country to three from four.

It stands in stark contrast to competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager's track record of reticence about in-market consolidation. She has insisted in the past that merging telcos divest sufficient assets to facilitate the entry of a new player. The most recent example would be Italy, where the Wind/Tre merger led to the entry of a new fourth player in the form of France-based Iliad.

"I think the reason the Commission changed their mind is very obvious and it is [because of] political intervention," said Antonios Drossos, managing partner of consultancy Rewheel.

He directed TelecomTV to a Bloomberg article published in October in which German chancellor Angela Merkel criticised the EU's competition laws and spoke of a need for the continent to develop global players. To illustrate her point, Merkel compared China, which has three telcos serving 1.3 billion people, to the EU, which has dozens of operators serving around 500 million people.

In response to the allegation, a Commission spokesperson insisted to TelecomTV that its "[merger] decisions are always based on the facts and the law."

In the case of T-Mobile/Tele2, "our assessment is based on a detailed market investigation, extensive review of the parties' internal documents, data requests, customer survey, as well as quantitative modelling."

Rewheel advises the Commission on telecoms mergers, and produced an independent study detailing the likely impact of the T-Mobile/Tele2 merger to help inform the Commission's own investigation.

The report concluded that without remedies, "the proposed merger is likely to lead to significant impediment of effective competition."

The merger was first announced in December 2017, and Rewheel pointed out that Tele2 raised prices in the months after the deal was struck.

"Without the upfront creation of a new fourth credible MNO it is very likely that prices will increase further and unlimited mobile data plans will be removed from the market leading to significant and irreparable consumer harm."