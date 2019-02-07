Ericsson takes aim at critical comms with shiny new equipment and services

Ericsson has taken the wraps off a new critical communications portfolio as the kit maker aims to capitalise on the growing demand for extremely reliable, high-throughput connectivity.

More and more industry sectors are upgrading from trusty albeit basic analogue to digital connectivity for their mission-critical comms needs, with utilities and first responders two of the highest-profile verticals, as well as security, transportation, and military.

Deployments range from ambitious, nationwide LTE networks for emergency services, such as FirstNet in the US, SafeNet in South Korea and the UK's Emergency Services Network (ESN), to citywide deployments, and 'pop-up' networks to be used when a natural/human disaster knocks the regular network or the power grid offline.

According to IHS Markit, the total critical communications market is expected to be worth $18 billion this year. By 2020, the market for critical LTE communications is forecast to reach $2.6 billion.

Unsurprisingly, new digital critical comms technology is subject to intense scrutiny. In some scenarios, lives can be on the line, and it is often replacing an analogue system that, despite its limitations, is simple to use and has that 'it just works' reputation.

Ericsson's new Critical Broadband portfolio is being pitched at operators that want to use their existing assets to offer high levels of availability and reliability to support whatever broadband-based communications that are vital to their enterprise and government customers.

Ericsson's new portfolio is split into three categories: First up is Critical Network Capabilities, which provides the necessary availability, reliability, and security in the network to support such communications. Then comes Critical Broadband Applications, which as the name suggests, consists of voice, video and push-to-talk (PTT) services. Finally there is Flexible Deployments for Private Networks, which offers various deployment options, such as network slicing or fully-dedicated networks, as well as a range of managed services.

