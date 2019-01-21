Accenture extends collaboration with ONAP

The arguments around NFV orchestration continue unabated. The two main technology solutions (or “frameworks” is probably more accurate) being developed are the Linux Foundation (LFN) supported Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) and ETSI’s Open Source MANO (OSM), both of which have plenty of dedicated contributors and CSP supporters.

If you’re still unclear as to what’s what in this complex tussle for commercial acceptance, there’s an excellent video at the OpenStack site from VMware’s Vanessa Little, comparing OSM with ONAP. Trust us, it’s 35 minutes well spent.

Meanwhile, in the LFN camp, Accenture has upgraded its membership to Gold level status as part of its strategy to build an “as-a-service” solution for the software-defined ecosystem. It has announced that it is bringing an “ONAP as a Service” solution to market to enable CSPs and vendors to leverage and commercialise ONAP. I guess we will have to add ONAPaaS to the lexicon. Accenture promises the solution will include:

a hardened ONAP community release

digital customer portal

multi-vendor VNF test and certification portal and platform

CI/CD automation cartridges for ONAP components

service assurance and resource-management solution for NFVi and VNFs

ONAP integration packs for leading SD-WAN vendors

vendor-neutral platform framework for faster build and deployment of VNFs as cloud-native applications.

It’s a promising approach and we’ll follow progress during the course of the year. Accenture has long worked with CSPs on transformation projects and its support of ONAP is a natural extension of this.

Original Press Release: