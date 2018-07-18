Shock! Horror! Subsea cables not waterproof!

Sounds apocalyptic doesn't it? And it could be, but not for a few years yet. A new research study tapping into the combined brainboxes of boffins at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, the University of Oregon in the US and the Applied Networking Research Workshop in Montreal, Canada concludes that global warming/climate change will result in the briny inundation of thousands of miles of fibre-optic cable, mainly along the Eastern seaboard of the USA from New York to Miami.

The American popular press and local TV stations have been getting hysterically Old Testament about the report but a not particularly close reading of it shows that what is at potential threat is not international subsea cables, which are by definition and design, totally waterproof, but broadband fibre-optic cables buried on US beaches and coastal reaches over the past 30 years or so which are "water resistant" rather than "waterproof".

The new study concludes that 4,067 miles of cable (including some in the Houston area of Texas and around Seattle in the Pacific Northwest) that were buried in coastal lands will be under water by 2033 as sea levels continue to rise. More than 1,100 traffic hubs, points of presence and co-location sites could also be permanently flooded by the same date.

Obviously, the solution will be to dig up the threatened networks and move them further inland (and to higher ground wherever possible). It'll be expensive and troublesome but there is still time to do it, if plans of action are written and agreed now. Whether or not they will be remains to be seen.

Little consideration was given to the possibility of rising sea levels as a result of climate change when the cables were deployed a generation and more ago but, as the problem gets worse much more quickly than was anticipated by even the most pessimistic Jeremiah's of the day, it is evident that some contingency planning needs to be done soon. As Paul Barford, one of the senior authors of the report and a professor of Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin, Madison says. “Most of the damage that’s going to be done in the next 100 years will be done sooner than later. We thought we'd have 50 years to plan for it. We don’t.”