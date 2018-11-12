Will throwing a Red Hat into a Big Blue ring mean a purple patch for both companies?

IBM intends to move with the times, and will have to if it is to remain a globally relevant player in a greatly changed game. The old, traditional, safe market for on-site IT solutions for enterprises is on the wane while hybrid cloud, multiple-cloud and IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) offerings are waxing nicely as open source takes centre stage. IBM had to respond, so it bought Red Hat.

In theory it all looks very promising but the history of mergers and acquisition in the telecoms and IT industries is littered with missed opportunities and failures caused by an acquiring company imposing so much bureaucracy, process and dead-handed control on the company it purchased that it stifles innovation and eventually constipates the goose that lays the golden eggs. All too often the end result is a merged company that is so much less than the sum of the parts it was intended to be.

That's why it is particularly interesting that in an analyst call on the day the acquisition was announced, Paul Cormier, the EVP of Products and Technologies at Red Hat, felt it necessary to say, and say again, that although it will become a part of IBM, Red Hat's technology roadmap, its culture and workings will carry on as though nothing had happened. He said, "After we close, it will be business as usual." However, evidence from history shows us that it almost certainly won't be.

For its part, IBM has also said that Red Hat will retain it's independence and will operate as an autonomous standalone entity when it is folded into Big Blue's hybrid cloud business division. And, adduced as evidence to prove this good intent, IBM says Red Hat will keep it's own branding and will have its own offices. Whether that will reassure customers, employees, shareholders, regulators, analysts and Wall Street remains to be seen, but why would IBM pay $34 billion to buy a company and then give it completely free-rein to carry on exactly as it did before?

The answer is that, sooner or later, it won't. The acquisition, if it receives the requisite regulatory approvals, will not close before September next year at the earliest and during that period the hybrid cloud market and players will continue to plough their own furrows leaving IBM further behind in the race. Sooner or later Big Blue will have to sprint hard it is to catch up, and the idea that it will simply permit Red Hat to continue to maintain its well-established and highly effective IaaS partnerships with the likes of Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft looks like being a combination of PR spin by one side of the deal and wishful thinking on the part of the other.

The above three giant companies (and more) are in direct and cut-throat competition with IBM and Red Hat technology, via its OpenSoft product, is integral to Kubernetes container management solutions that are heavily focused on enterprise customers and form part of enterprise's microservices, hybrid cloud and cloud native strategies. Paul Cornier says, "We are going to continue to prioritise what we do for our partners on a business case basis, and do the right thing for our clients".

Now given that IBM calculates that the great majority of enterprises are no more than a fifth of the way along their journey into the cloud, it will, of course, use its acquisition of Red Hat to compete in the 80 per cent of the market still waiting to be exploited and will do whatever it regards as necessary to ensure that strategy works, and if that means bringing an 'independent' Red Hat to heel, that's what will happen. After all, Red Hat will belong to IBM, so as the peculiar US maxim has it , "it's a bucket of frogs to a bottle of sody pop" that Red Hat in a year or so won't be as independent as it seems to believe it will be. Like the man in the movie said as he deep-sixed his rival, "This ain't personal, it's business."