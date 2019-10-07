Open Source

How telcos are creating open source and cloud native projects with the ONF

Timon Sloane, Head of Ecosystem and Marketing, ONF

The CSP-led Open Networking Foundation held its annual industry event in September, during which it announced significant progress on a variety of open source projects. Trellis has now seen deployment in AT&T’s network, and the ‘Stratum' Switch operating system project has been released as open source code. The ONF promises more production deployments and more reference designs in the coming months, as well a focus on cloud native technologies.

