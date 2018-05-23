VMware and Red Hat quick to support latest OpenStack release

Red Hat and VMware were both quick out of the blocks to support the latest OpenStack “Queens” release, with announcements of new distros at the OpenStack summit this week. VMware unveiled its Integrated OpenStack 5, which will be the newest release of the company’s OpenStack distribution based on the latest Queens release and available in both carrier and data centre editions. Through open, vendor-neutral API access to VMware’s industry-leading virtualized infrastructure, the vendor says CSPs and enterprises have a proven, high-performance platform based on an open architecture to accelerate production NFV workload deployment and service innovation.

Integrated OpenStack 5 will be one of the first commercial OpenStack distributions to comply with the OpenStack Foundation’s 2018.02 interoperability guidelines. VMware says it enables customers to deploy and operate OpenStack clouds optimized for VMware’s NFV and software-defined data centre (SDDC) infrastructure, with advanced automation and onboarding.

“We continue be a leader in OpenStack innovation by being one of the first companies to update to the latest OpenStack Queens, and we continue in our relentless dedication to providing CSPs, mobile operators, cloud providers, and enterprises the fastest path to successful, production OpenStack deployment,” said Gabriele Di Piazza, VP of products and solutions, Telco NFV Business Unit at VMware. “Integrated OpenStack 5 will enable customers to achieve the massive scale required to power Telco and private clouds globally, and address NFV and edge computing use cases as telecom networks evolve towards 5G.”

VMware Integrated OpenStack Carrier Edition addresses specific requirements of CSPs deploying NFV-based network services spanning a host of current and 5G-ready use cases across core and edge. New features include accelerated data plane performance, elastic multi-tenant resource scaling, self-driving operations and service assurance, as well as small footprint OpenStack “In a Box” for 5G and Edge Computing.

“Dell EMC and VMware are focused on delivering fully-integrated, jointly-developed solutions that combine scale, performance and simplified operations from infrastructure through the virtualization platform,” said Kevin Shatzkamer, VP service provider solutions, Dell EMC. “As the industry continues to embrace open source and open APIs as a key building block of their future virtualized networks and clouds, VMware continues to deliver a robust OpenStack solution combined with well-established virtualization expertise.”