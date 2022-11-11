Rakuten holds firm on mobile strategy despite Q3 losses and subs decline

Japan’s Rakuten Group set its mobile stall out for investors again today in an effort to convince its shareholders and the broader world that the massive financial investments of the past couple of years, and the ongoing losses incurred by the mobile business, will ultimately be worth it. The company has been under increasing pressure to address the burden that Rakuten Mobile is placing on the rest of the group and it seems that the sharing of some key statistics and a forecast of profitability for the mobile division by the end of 2023 has placated investors, at least for now, as Rakuten Group’s share price gained 5% to end Friday trading in Tokyo at 696 yen, though that’s still 40% lower than the value of the stock at the start of 2022.

Rakuten Group’s management focused much of Friday’s third-quarter earnings call on the strategy and progress of the Rakuten Mobile division, and the headline numbers are still not pretty. Rakuten Mobile’s third-quarter revenues came in at 89.3bn yen (US$638m), up by almost 63% year on year, but its operating loss was 120.9bn yen (US$864m), which is massive but at least down sequentially as capital expenditures and roaming costs continue to decline. Rakuten said the losses will continue to fall until an operating profit level is achieved at the end of next year, by which time the operator will have achieved 99% population coverage via its 4G network’s 60,000-plus base stations (it is at almost 98% now via 50,400 base stations), with 5G rollout some way behind (currently 6,440 base stations).

Those financial numbers are concerning enough, but the chief concern for the operator is the relatively low number of subscribers. While the average revenue per user (ARPU) is growing, the total number of Rakuten Mobile customers fell in the third quarter to just 5.18 million at the end of September from 5.5 million at the end of June.

Rakuten’s positive spin on this is that all 5.18 million are paying customers, as it no longer offers a free introductory service, and it claims that the total number has been rising since the end of September, though no numbers were shared. It’s worth remembering, though, that its rivals have much greater customer bases – NTT Docomo, for example, has about 85 million mobile customers.

