Mavenir takes Open RAN vendor crown

Mavenir is the vendor most widely regarded by network operator executives as an Open RAN market leader, according to the results of a survey conducted by TelecomTV that have just been published in our latest DSP Leaders Report, the Open RAN Market Perception Report.

We conducted an Open RAN perception survey of network operators during March, asking them a number of questions about their views of the Open RAN sector: The respondents represent more than 35 network operators from Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North America and Latin America that collectively serve more than 1.5 billion customers across their group operations.

One of the questions we asked was: ‘Which of the following technology suppliers/vendors do you regard as Open RAN sector leaders?’ We provided 17 options – respondents were able to select as many as they wished and also suggest others that we hadn’t included.

Mavenir, which has been banging the Open RAN drum for at least seven years and is involved in some of the most high-profile deployments, including Dish Network in the US, and Deutsche Telekom in Europe among many others, was identified as an Open RAN vendor market leader by 71% of our respondents, some way ahead of second-placed Rakuten Symphony, which attracted votes from 57% of our network operator respondents.

Samsung Networks and Intel were the only other vendors to attract votes from more than 40% of our respondents, though both Fujitsu (which is involved in Open RAN deployments at Rakuten Mobile, NTT Docomo, KDDI, Deutsche Telekom and now AT&T) and Dell Technologies, which is providing its servers for Open RAN deployments by the likes of Vodafone, AT&T and many others, hit the 39% mark.

Of the traditional integrated RAN vendors, Nokia, which has been highlighting its support for Open RAN for several years, was recognised as an Open RAN leader by 28% of those network operator executives who completed our survey, while Ericsson received recognition from just 17% despite its major deal with AT&T, which was announced in December 2023, as well as an Open RAN-ready cloud RAN agreement with Telefónica that was announced last September.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV