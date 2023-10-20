When will GenAI help telcos reduce their opex?

The introduction of generative AI (GenAI) tools into the broad public domain over the past year has given rise to legions of potential use cases across all industrial verticals, including the telecom sector, but when might the use of GenAI help the telco community to become more efficient and drive down their operating expenditure (opex)?

This is one of the questions we put to the industry in a recent survey, the results of which can be found in our DSP Leaders report, Telecom’s Take on AI, which is available to download (for free!) now. Almost 120 executives from the telecom sector completed our survey during late September and early October, answering a range of questions on existing AI strategies and the potential impact that artificial intelligence might have on the communications networking and services sector.

For one of our questions, we asked: Within what timeframe do you think the use of generative AI (GenAI) tools/systems will help network operators/CSPs reduce their operating costs?

As you can see from the chart above, our respondents are quite bullish about the potential for GenAI systems to have a positive impact on telco opex within a relatively short timeframe.

Despite the time it takes to plan and implement internal process change at network operators, 15% believe CSPs could reduce their opex by using GenAI tools within the next year, while a further 36% envisage this happening within one to two years.

The two-to-three-years timeframe attracted votes from 26% of our respondents, while 20% thought it would take longer than three years for the use of GenAI to help telcos reduce their opex levels.

Only 3% of our respondents believe network operator opex cannot be improved through the use of GenAI tools.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV