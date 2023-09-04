DT’s RIC tests highlight Open RAN’s ongoing challenges

Deutsche Telekom has shared some key and important takeaways from a recent multivendor Open RAN proof-of-concept (PoC) set of tests that highlight the potential of disaggregated radio access network (RAN) architectures but also point towards ongoing systems integration and specifications challenges.

The German giant has had a tougher time than it expected with Open RAN. It is one of the five European operators – along with Orange, Telecom Italia (TIM), Telefónica and Vodafone Group – that signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in early 2021 with the aim of accelerating Open RAN developments in Europe. But the results from its main trial sites in Neubrandenburg – which has been dubbed O-RAN Town – were, by the admission of its own executives, disappointing and forced the operator to reassess its strategy. Despite that, at the beginning of this year DT reaffirmed its commitment to Open RAN and announced plans for commercial rollouts starting this year.

As it moves towards those rollouts, it is testing multiple scenarios to figure out the best way to plan, deploy and operate Open RAN-based networks: Its latest PoC focused on a multivendor deployment of a service management and orchestration (SMO) platform, multiple non-real-time RAN intelligent controllers (RIC) platforms and rApps that run on non-real-time RICs. The non-real-time RIC is, as previously noted, one of two forms of the RIC – the non-real-time system runs applications that are used for network management, optimisation and automation tasks that can be performed quickly but which do not require sub-second response times, whereas the near real-time RIC performs tasks that require response times as quick as 10 milliseconds.

The SMO platform used in the recent tests was one that DT developed itself based on ONAP (Open Network Automation Platform), the open-source network management software stack that is part of the Linux Foundation: DT’s Petr Ledl, head of network trials and integration lab, highlighted that internal development last year – see Deutsche Telekom's six steps to Open RAN success.

That SMO platform was integrated with a non-real-time RIC developed by DT, based on code developed by the O-RAN Software Community (a collaboration between the O-RAN Alliance and the Linux Foundation), as well as non-real-time RICs provided by Juniper Networks and VMware. The RIC platforms were then loaded with two rApps provided by AirHop – a physical cell identity optimisation (PCI) rApp, which was used to focus on the detection and resolution of PCI confusion and collision scenarios, and an AI/ML energy savings dynamic multi-carrier management (ESMC) rApp, which was used to “determine the optimum time to enable/disable sleep-mode on capacity cells in order to save energy while maintaining user quality of experience (QoE),” noted Deutsche Telekom in its announcement about the PoC.



DT also used a RIC test platform/network emulator from Viavi to “validate rApp logic and stress test the RIC components to benchmark the various solutions,” noted DT, while some initial tests were completed using a small Open RAN network setup using technology from Mavenir “to validate end-to-end configuration and performance management (CM & PM) integration for a real network environment,” the operator added.