Nokia’s Suri resigns after indifferent results feeds doubts over strategy

It may be one of those rare instances when the official story of a dignified departure, after working hard and achieving much but, in the end, unable to spark the sort of revival required, probably holds true.

Nokia has announced that Rajeev Suri is to step down after more than a decade as President and CEO of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks. In his place the company has already appointed Pekka Lundmark, a one-time Nokia insider (as are many of Finland’s managerial elite) currently heading up leading Finnish energy company, Fortum.

So Lundmark comes with a Nokia background and a perspective enriched by recent experience in an adjacent industry.

For his part Suri says he has been mulling a move for some time: “After 25 years at Nokia, I have wanted to do something different,” the press release has him saying.

There‘s an extended handover: Lundmark won’t take up his post until September this year and Suri will continue as an advisor to the Nokia Board until January 1, 2021.

Despite all the usual warm words delivered in Suri’s direction by Nokia’s board, there’s no denying that promises he’s made over performance have not panned out.

Nokia appears to have hit a rough patch. Over the course of 2019 it lost about a third of its total share price value and had slashed its market outlook to ‘flat’.

On the other hand it has most recently announced that it’s signed 15 commercial 5G contracts during the last quarter of 2019, making 66 5G deals in total.