More work needed on defining best practice for NFV
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zGduZapHdHM?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
- NTT Docomo focused on using OPNFV and OpenStack
- Much consensus still to be hammered out
- Major problem with a lack of guidelines and common best practice for NFV
- Need to define the APIs to have easy upgrades
Yoshihiro Nakajima, Manager, Core Network Development Department, NTT Docomo
NTT DoCoMo has a tradition of being a technology pioneer and is looking to be a leader in NFV, Yoshihiro Nakajima tells Martyn Warwick. NTT DoCoMo is focused on using OPNFV and OpenStack and is making good progress while working hard on standardisation. But there is much consensus still to be hammered out, he says. A major problem at the moment is a lack of guidelines and common best practice for NFV. “We need to define the APIs to have easy upgrades,” he maintains.
Filmed at SDN NFV World Congress 2018, The Hague, Netherlands
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.