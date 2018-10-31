More work needed on defining best practice for NFV

NTT DoCoMo has a tradition of being a technology pioneer and is looking to be a leader in NFV, Yoshihiro Nakajima tells Martyn Warwick. NTT DoCoMo is focused on using OPNFV and OpenStack and is making good progress while working hard on standardisation. But there is much consensus still to be hammered out, he says. A major problem at the moment is a lack of guidelines and common best practice for NFV. “We need to define the APIs to have easy upgrades,” he maintains.

Filmed at SDN NFV World Congress 2018, The Hague, Netherlands