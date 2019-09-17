TIM, Vodafone contributing to mobile pricing squeeze in Italy

Established telecoms operators love to talk about how they are targetting higher-spend, stickier customers rather than spending money on marketing campaigns and other acquisition strategies that inevitably attract high-churn users looking for a cheap service who will immediately jump ship following the end of any promotional period. It's a strategy that makes sense: focus on reliable revenue sources and leave the volume game to someone else.

Or rather, it would make sense if they were actually doing it.

Ever a competitive market, Italy effectively settled into two camps a couple of years ago, with TIM and Vodafone serving higher-end contract customers and Wind and Tre Italia serving the value market. That's an over-simplification, but essentially accurate. Then consolidation saw the formation of Wind Tre and the arrival of French aggressor Iliad in 2018 and now the incumbents are back on the customer-acquisition-at-all-cost bandwagon. They're just doing it under the radar.

TIM's low-cost sub-brand Kena Mobile and Vodafone's Ho have undertaken a series of promotions designed specifically to entice Iliad's customers and those of most other MVNOs. And TIM has extended the validity period of at least one of those offers.

Its Kena 7,99 Flash plan, which costs €7.99 per months for calls, messaging and 70 GB of data, will be available until the end of September, according to a banner on the operator's Website. 7,99 Flash and similar plan 5,99 Summer – which includes 50 GB of data – are available only to customers porting their number from Iliad, Italy's largest MVNO Poste Mobile, and a list of other MVNOs. Some MVNOs are exempt, including Ho; TIM is offering an €8.99 plan for churning Ho customers.

Vodafone is taking a very similar approach through Ho. Its standard €12.99 per month tariff for 50 GB of data is discounted to €5.99 for Iliad and certain MVNO customers and to €8.99 for users moving from Kena Mobile or Daily Telecom.

Thus, the message from the two players who once prided themselves in serving the high end of the market is clear: we're desperate to stem subscriber loss, whoever the customer.