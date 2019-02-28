Sunrise panicked and overpaid for UPC

Sunrise has brokered a deal to take over the Swiss unit of cable operator UPC, the terms of which suggest it was on the back foot when it came time to sign on the bottom line.

Sunrise has agreed a cash deal for UPC Switzerland that values the company at 6.3 billion Swiss francs, or roughly the same figure in US dollars. That represents 8 times UPC's 2018 adjusted EBITDA, a 10x multiple of its projected operating cash flow for 2019 and a fourfold return on parent company Liberty Global's $1.6 billion investment in UPC Switzerland in 2005.

This for a company whose numbers look less than stellar. UPC Switzerland saw customer losses accelerate in 2018 – it shed 187,600 RGUs in the 12 months to the end of December, blaming heightened competition – and reported a 2.9% dip in revenues to CHF1.33 billion.

"Obviously, we're pleased with the price," said Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries, speaking on his company's 2018 results call late on Wednesday.

Indeed, the favourable terms of the deal for Liberty Global prompted financial analysts on the call to question whether it would get the green light from Sunrise shareholders. Under the terms of the deal, Sunrise will take on CHF3.6 billion in UPC Switzerland's debt in addition to making a CHF2.7 billion cash payment. The latter will be funded via a CHF4.1 billion rights issue that requires the approval of shareholders. Naturally, Fries answered in the affirmative.

"It's a good transaction and good terms for us...and it's also a good deal for them," he said, highlighting the scale, network reach and synergies it will bring to Sunrise. "It gives them the clear number two position across the entire scope of the telecoms market there," he said, predicting that "their shareholders will see this deal being transformational for them."

Well, yes and no.

Christoph Vilanek, chief executive of Germany's Freenet, which is Sunrise's biggest shareholder, described the deal as "favourable" and said he believes the synergies outlines by the companies to be "extremely valid." However, he raised serious questions over the structure of the deal.

"A pure cash deal with a huge rights issue in that amount is a challenging effort and...we would have preferred a deal where the risk and the synergies would have been split in a different way," he said, making it clear that Freenet will not participate in the rights issue. "We will definitely not invest more money into it," he said, adding that Freenet will work with the various parties to figure out how it can extract more value from the deal. "We represent almost 25% of the voting rights and we will make use of it," he said.