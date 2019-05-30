Could Altice USA do to the US mobile market what Iliad did in France?

The US mobile market could be on the cusp of seeing what an 'uncarrier' really looks like.

Sources cited by The Wall Street Journal claim that cableco Altice USA, which is due to launch an MVNO service on Sprint's network this summer, plans to offer unlimited tariffs priced at just $20-$30 per month, per line. This would be anywhere between $30 and $60 cheaper than comparable price plans from the big four, and would also undercut unlimited MVNO tariffs on sale from rival cablecos Comcast and Charter.

Altice is launching a full MVNO service rather than a light MVNO service, meaning it will operate its own core network, giving it greater control over the customer experience. Nonetheless it is still somewhat constrained by the limits of its host access network. In addition, Altice has previously expressed concern about the future of MVNOs on Sprint's network if its host is given the go-ahead to merge with T-Mobile.

However, the latest rumblings from the Department of Justice regarding T-Mobile and Sprint's $26.5 billion tie-up could enable Altice to be yet more ambitious in the mobile market.

Bloomberg reports that the DoJ is keen on the idea of forcing T-Mobile and Sprint to create a new fourth nationwide player in return for approving their $26.5 billion merger.

Unlike the Federal Communications Commission, which came round to the idea of the tie-up earlier this month following further concessions from the two operators, the DoJ is still worried about the harm it will do to competition.

Addressing this concern by forcing merging telcos to facilitate a new entrant – either by mandated wholesale access on favourable terms or by divesting spectrum and other assets – is a tried and tested method in Europe, but it would be new territory for the US.