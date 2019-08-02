CK Hutchison latest to get in on the towers bonanza

CK Hutchison has become the latest telco group to jump on the towers bandwagon, restructuring its assets into separate infrastructure and operations units.

CK Hutchison Networks Holdings will boast a portfolio of 28,500 towers spread across Europe, which includes shared sites in the UK and Sweden. Hutch has retained an option to include a further 9,300 towers in Asia, bringing the potential total up to 37,800.

Meanwhile, its European and Hong Kong operations will be grouped together into a different holding company, CK Hutchison Telecom. Its first item of business: refinance €10 billion of Italian arm Wind Tre's external debt.

"The new organisation structure and the refinancing transaction will allow the group to generate significant financing cost savings from 2020 onwards, as well as rationalise its investments in light of the expected need for harmonisation of network, IT platform, and infrastructure configurations to meet new transnational business opportunities going forward," said CK Hutchison.

As we know of course, having a wholly-owned infrastructure subsidiary isn't just about cost savings, rationalisation and transnational business opportunities. There also seems to be pots of money to be made, either through renting out that infrastructure to third parties, or selling a chunk of the business, either privately or via a float.

The list of telcos that have spied that opportunity seems to be growing longer and more distinguished almost by the day.

Vodafone reckons its newly-established TowerCo, which will manage 61,700 towers across 10 markets, will earn €900 million a year on revenue of €1.7 billion. Not a bad return by anyone's standards.

Along with CK Hutchison, Vodafone joins other European heavyweights Altice Europe, Telefonica, and Telecom Italia, which have all sought to monetise their towers in various ways over the last few years.

Then of course there are the towers companies themselves.