Virgin, TalkTalk answer call of duty to cope with game-related traffic spikes

Virgin Media and TalkTalk late last week reported huge spikes in network traffic caused by customers downloading the latest update to popular videogame Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Where once it was TV pickup – the phenomenon of electricity-consumption spikes during ad breaks in popular programmes – that made headlines, now it is the release of new gaming content and its impact on telco networks.

The Call of Duty update was around 33-50 GB in size, depending on whether it was downloaded by a Playstation, Xbox or PC user. For Virgin Media, this translated to a 60 percent week-on-week spike in daily Internet traffic last Wednesday, and an extra 22 million GB of data moving across its network.

TalkTalk recorded a 56 percent week-on-week increase in daytime network traffic, with overall data consumption across its network peaking at 6.27 Tbps. In a statement on Friday, TalkTalk said Call of Duty is "well known" for causing surges in usage, with an update in June being responsible for TalkTalk seeing its busiest ever day, as traffic spiked to 6.71 Tbps.

For years now we have been told about how large a proportion of Internet traffic is comprised of video. Mass adoption of user-generated content, video-conferencing, and viewing of 4K video is what we have been told will be the main traffic driver. The more erudite pundits point out that telcos aren't really building comms networks at all, but in fact video networks. Gaming, in contrast, has been cast in a niche role.

Video might make up most of the volume, but in terms of taxing network capacity, last week's evidence suggests that gaming is where all the action is.

According to Newzoo, by the end of this year, 2.7 billion people will be playing videogames. They will play on more than one platform: 2.5 billion on mobile; 1.3 billion on PC; and 800 million on games consoles. The industry is expected to reach the 3 billion players milestone in 2023.

Physical media has made way for downloads, and some of the glitzier titles, like Red Dead Redemption 2 for example, weigh in at more than 100 GB.

As previously reported, online multiplayer gaming stands apart from other forms of data traffic because it doesn't cope well with latency, jitter and packet loss.

The state of the game is being constantly updated as players interact with it. A 30-second TikTok clip being uploaded or downloaded, a Zoom video stream that needs a bit-rate adjustment if throughput drops, or watching a video in HD or 4K are all easier to manage.