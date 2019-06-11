Google Stadia might give operators the jitters

Far from only shaking up the video game industry, Google's Stadia cloud gaming service looks likely to ruffle a few feathers in the telco sector too.

Reason being, the Internet giant recently shared Stadia's minimum and recommended broadband speed requirements, and in short, they could spell trouble for any mobile operator aspiring to enable its customers to access the service over its network.

To use Stadia on a phone, gamers will need at least a 10 Mbps connection. While that should be eminently achievable on today's cellular networks, the problem comes from the volume of data consumed. At that consistent speed, an hour of gameplay will use 4.5 GB. That's a sizeable chunk of mobile data allowance in just one hour.

That's the minimum. Google's recommended speed is 35 Mbps. This is for gamers who want the big-screen, 4K experience on a TV, PC or games console, rather than on a phone. But if a customer had the bright idea of connecting their home entertainment system to a mobile broadband dongle, or using their phone as a hotspot, they would chew through 15.8 GB of data per hour at 35 Mbps.

As someone who squeezes in a modest 16-20 or so hours per month of gaming, I would only be able to use Stadia on a very narrow selection of unlimited – and therefore expensive – mobile data plans. What about those who take their gaming more seriously?

A mobile operator only has a limited number of levers it can pull in this situation; the most obvious one would be to recommend that Stadia customers buy more data, but in a competitive market, there's only so much wriggle room.

In addition, at a time when 5G networks are coming online, what mobile operators must absolutely avoid doing is to advise subscribers to do all their cloud gaming over fixed or Wi-Fi – it would be like waving the white flag at the beginning of the battle.