BBC reveals successful OTT live streaming of 4K TV

The UK’s national TV broadcaster – and arguably the most influential and progressive broadcaster in the world – the BBC, has provided details of its live 4K UHD and HDR streaming trials for the FIFA World Cup and Wimbledon tennis tournament. This was the first time the BBC had attempted to live stream 4K “over the top” to iPlayer apps in smart TVs at scale.

The good news for all broadcasters looking to stem their audience losses to social media and internet TV services – it worked. The bad news for telcos who will have to carry this huge increase in traffic – it worked.

The BBC said it successfully delivered all 29 World Cup games that were carried by the BBC One channel, plus every Centre Court match at Wimbledon, delivering 1.6 million live viewing requests. There is an extensive blog entry on the BBC’s R&D website with links to numerous other background articles. But here are the main points as affects telcos.

“The trial is an important step forward, showing for the first time that Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR) can be delivered live and “free-to-air” over the Internet,” said Phil Layton, Head of Broadcast & Connected Systems, BBC. “It’s part of the BBC’s mission to ensure that future audiences can enjoy the benefits of improved picture quality.”

The BBC had already run some limited UHD trials with satellite service provider Sky, but this new trial focused on internet delivery as well as the addition of HDR (which, personally speaking, having watched much of the BBC’s trial content, was exceptionally good and improved the viewing experience). Matthew Postgate, the BBC's Chief Technology and Product Officer, had set out a vision for a future BBC where Internet technologies will become the primary means for production and distribution. That’s a seriously important change.

The World Cup and Wimbledon were chosen for the trail as it was felt that these events would generate the most compelling live content, enabling as many people as possible to choose to participate – with scale being an important element of the trial. The BBC also selected its own iPlayer app as the means to view the streams, and wanted to test if it was indeed suitable and capable of supporting UHD. Finally, it had to work with smart TV manufacturers to test the capabilities of the current generation of consumer sets and ensure optimal picture and sound quality.