Qualcomm Life support

TelecomTV’s Tracker service identified 97 telecoms-related press releases from Qualcomm in the past year. The vast majority were 5G or devices related, but Qualcomm Life and Qualcomm Halo didn’t really get a look in.

Qualcomm’s last major Life announcement was in November last year, covering new capabilities to simplify clinical workflows and create data-driven insights. But to be honest, peak activity seemed to be around 2012 and 2013. The company announced the wholly-owned subsidiary Qualcomm Life in December 2011, which brought together its existing Wireless Health business and a new $100 million Qualcomm Life Fund investment allocation. Its first products were the 2net Platform and Hub to connect wireless medical devices with cloud-based data solutions.

“Qualcomm Life was founded, in part, to assist medical device manufacturers who approached Qualcomm for help when their own wireless connectivity attempts became untenable due to technology selection errors, unscalable deployment models and prohibitively high operational support costs,” explained Rick Valencia, VP and GM of Qualcomm Life at the time.

Fast-forward to today, and the news that the business has been acquired by US private equity firm Francisco Partners and rebranded as Capsule Technologies, or CapsuleTech for short.

“Francisco Partners’ acquisition will help Qualcomm Life (now CapsuleTech) continue to deliver market leading products and services to its world class customer base,” said Valencia, who will support CapsuleTech as an advisor in its transition to a standalone company. It will operate with two distinct business segments: Capsule will provide medical device connectivity solutions for hospitals; and 2net will continue as a medical-grade mobile connectivity platform.

Does this mean Qualcomm’s foray into connected healthcare was a failure, or that the whole healthcare IoT market is not as lucrative and appealing as once thought? Difficult to say, as Qualcomm never broke out the relevant segmented financials in its reporting. However, the new Capsule owners say it remains “a leading medical device connectivity platform that connects medical devices to clinical information systems in over 2,000 hospitals in approximately 40 countries”. Perhaps all that was really needed was a more focused structure and support, which might still have been possible if Qualcomm had made different strategic decisions over the past few years.