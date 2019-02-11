BT's new smart baby monitor is voice-controlled by both Alexa and Google Assistant

BT has announced the launch of the UK’s first voice-controlled Smart Baby Monitor, connecting with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

BT’s first ever Smart Baby Monitor, which is available on the BT Shop, is the latest in a new range of BT Smart Home products and is part of BT’s commitment to keep customers connected to the things that matter most, in and out of the home.

Available in both a 2.8” and 5” colour video screen, the BT Smart Baby Monitor enables parents to ask Alexa or Google Assistant to play a lullaby, report back on the temperature of the baby’s room and turn motion detection on and off.

Customers can watch live HD video streaming, take photos and record footage direct from the camera to their smartphone – giving them peace of mind and a chance to share those special moments with friends and family. Customers can also use the two way talk back to be part of the bedtime routine when away from the home.

BT’s Smart Video Monitor is the latest evolution of BT’s baby monitor range, which includes the Video Baby Monitor 6000 - the UK’s top selling baby monitor.

New research* from BT has shown that 32% of parents in the UK don’t get back in time for their children’s bedtime during the week, and 80% of parents would like to see their baby on their smartphone when they are away from home.

Additional features include night vision, digital zoom and a remote motorised pan, allowing users to experience a clear view of their children when checking in.

The BT Smart Video Baby Monitor 2.8-inch colour screen is priced at £129.99 and the 5-inch screen is available for £149.98.

Smart Baby Monitor features

Works with iOS and Android devices

The video stream on the app is encrypted with AES-128**

Free App on Apple App Store or Google Play Store

2.8” / 5” wireless portable parent unit with colour screen

Watch live HD video streaming, take photos and record videos on your smart device using the free app

Know baby’s room temperature or play a lullaby using Alexa or Google voice

Choose from 5 different lullabies

Two way talk back so you can communicate when away from the home

Remote motorised pan with 135° pan left and right

Digital zoom and tilt to see your baby clearly

Visual cry alerts so you know when your baby is awake

Night vision so you keep an eye on your baby even when the lights are off

Room temperature display for that extra reassurance

Wall mountable camera

Wi-Fi connection to your home wireless router

*According to independent research by Populus in January 2019

** Video streaming on the Smart Baby Monitor is encrypted and protected with industry recognised Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 128