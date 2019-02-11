BT's new smart baby monitor is voice-controlled by both Alexa and Google Assistant
- BT's new Smart Baby Monitor uses both Alexa or Google Assistant to give parents full voice control including video streaming, recording and picture capture
- One more sign that - as we've reported before - voice control gizmos will control the smart home
- And that BT, for one, is prepared to partner rather than make a suicide dash for smart home ownership
BT has announced the launch of the UK’s first voice-controlled Smart Baby Monitor, connecting with both Alexa and Google Assistant.
BT’s first ever Smart Baby Monitor, which is available on the BT Shop, is the latest in a new range of BT Smart Home products and is part of BT’s commitment to keep customers connected to the things that matter most, in and out of the home.
Available in both a 2.8” and 5” colour video screen, the BT Smart Baby Monitor enables parents to ask Alexa or Google Assistant to play a lullaby, report back on the temperature of the baby’s room and turn motion detection on and off.
Customers can watch live HD video streaming, take photos and record footage direct from the camera to their smartphone – giving them peace of mind and a chance to share those special moments with friends and family. Customers can also use the two way talk back to be part of the bedtime routine when away from the home.
BT’s Smart Video Monitor is the latest evolution of BT’s baby monitor range, which includes the Video Baby Monitor 6000 - the UK’s top selling baby monitor.
New research* from BT has shown that 32% of parents in the UK don’t get back in time for their children’s bedtime during the week, and 80% of parents would like to see their baby on their smartphone when they are away from home.
Additional features include night vision, digital zoom and a remote motorised pan, allowing users to experience a clear view of their children when checking in.
The BT Smart Video Baby Monitor 2.8-inch colour screen is priced at £129.99 and the 5-inch screen is available for £149.98.
Smart Baby Monitor features
- Works with iOS and Android devices
- The video stream on the app is encrypted with AES-128**
- Free App on Apple App Store or Google Play Store
- 2.8” / 5” wireless portable parent unit with colour screen
- Watch live HD video streaming, take photos and record videos on your smart device using the free app
- Know baby’s room temperature or play a lullaby using Alexa or Google voice
- Choose from 5 different lullabies
- Two way talk back so you can communicate when away from the home
- Remote motorised pan with 135° pan left and right
- Digital zoom and tilt to see your baby clearly
- Visual cry alerts so you know when your baby is awake
- Night vision so you keep an eye on your baby even when the lights are off
- Room temperature display for that extra reassurance
- Wall mountable camera
- Wi-Fi connection to your home wireless router
*According to independent research by Populus in January 2019
** Video streaming on the Smart Baby Monitor is encrypted and protected with industry recognised Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 128
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.