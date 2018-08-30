Docomo invests in Edge-based IoT video analysis

Japanese telco NTT Docomo has come up with an interesting concept that harnesses the capabilities of multi-access edge computing (MEC), in fact it likes it so much that it has invested in its partner company. The telco is undertaking a proof-of-concept (PoC) for an IoT solution that will enable the interpretation and analysis of video data sourced from surveillance cameras using edge computing. It will supplement processing performed in the cloud to provide better overall data handling capabilities.

Transferring large volumes of video data to the cloud and then processing it all is a lengthy process that places considerable stress on cloud infrastructures and networks. The new solution should offer a way to alleviate these challenges. The PoC will focus on surveillance camera use cases, working with existing cameras connected wirelessly via LTE and removing the need to transmit large quantities of data.

The interpretation and analysis of data from surveillance cameras is becoming ever more important and prolific. Whilst the obvious use case is for general State-wide security, it also has applications that range from quality inspections during manufacturing processes to marketing initiatives at retail stores. Docomo is doubling down on this area with a strategic investment in Cloudian, a Silicon Valley-based company that has developed a compact, high-speed AI data processing device equipped with camera connectivity plus LTE and WiFi capabilities, which facilitates edge AI computing with both indoor and outdoor environments.

Original Press Release:

DOCOMO to Test IoT-Based Video Capture Leveraging Edge Computing