Getting industrious: telcos must rethink their offer to smart manufacturers

The industrial Internet, ‘Industrial IoT’ and more latterly, ‘smart manufacturing’ are often cited as key targets for mobile operators wielding 5G. But their ability to tap such a broad and technically advanced vertical is in doubt - at least on current evidence. Smart industry itself has long been pursuing all those loose technical categories mentioned above under its own steam, applying its own terminology and, importantly, contracting its own set of suppliers to see their smart manufacturing innovations through. From this position it’s unlikely to get itself all excited when the mobile industry comes to call.

As ABI Research (below) says, “The manufacturing market looks for enhancements, not disruption, and for solutions, not technologies.”

At present the mobile industry seems to be trying to offer them the two things (technology and disruption) that they DON’T want.

Earlier this year ABI Research went to the world’s premier industry show, Hannover Messe 2018, and compiled a report on what IoT-type trends it found there - the signs weren’t brilliant from a mobile telco point of view as we reported at the time (See - How ripe is the industrial market for telecom services?).

Amongst other things it found that manufacturers were confused by choice and baffled by the complexity on offer, especially the confusion introduced by what it describes as the “vociferous role that cloud/IT players such as AWS, SAP and Microsoft are taking in positioning their solutions [being] diametrically opposite to the position being held by traditional industrial vendors.”

Now ABI has followed up with a research report, UnTelco in Manufacturing: Telco Opportunities and Market Activities. Having identified what mobile operators might be doing wrong it’s setting out the starting points for what it might be able to do right.