Trump gets up with the birds to tweet threats at Google

President Trump got up early this morning to fire off a few angry tweets - this time Google, still reeling from the attack by the European Commission, is in the firing line as Trump complains that Google’s news service is “rigged” against him.

“Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of...

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!” tweeted Trump.