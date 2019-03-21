Stadia must convince smaller developers it isn't another Google+

Google has brought the huge weight of its infrastructure to bear on the video game sector with the launch of its cloud gaming service Stadia.

The launch was quite a spectacle, with Google executives demonstrating how players can switch between screens mid-play, and even initiate a session by clicking on links in a YouTube video.

But while Google did a good job of talking up Stadia's compelling features and the lag-lowering capabilities of Google's backbone and data centres, Stadia's success is by no means assured.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle facing the service is winning over game developers both large and small. Google has had some big flops in the past, like Google Glass and its ill-fated social network Google+. Developers, particularly smaller, independent ones, need to know Google is taking gaming seriously.

"From a developer standpoint...I'm not entirely clear just yet on how revenue share or monetisation will work with this platform," noted John Evelyn, director of independent game studio Robot House Games. "They need to be very clear, very quickly about how effective it is going to be at returning the time and money investment on the part of developers.

"That is a huge question because developers, certainly from mid-tier and down – so teams of dozens [of people] down to one-man teams – increasingly need to hit multiple platforms to cover their costs," and have to spread themselves even more thinly in order to do so.

It is by no means certain that bigger studios will jump on the Stadia bandwagon either.

"The big players like Epic and Ubisoft are launching their own [online] store fronts so they don't have to hand off any revenue to anyone else," Evelyn explained to TelecomTV. "So one of the challenges is, how is Google going to make it [Stadia] compelling enough for the big developers who drop the real money-sponges into the market on a yearly basis, and who increasingly have a direct relationship with their customers?"