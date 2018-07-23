This time? UK government talks the talk on fibre - all eyes on the walk

Stung by reports that the UK was perceived as a broadband laggard, with the most recent ranking placing the UK 35th globally, the UK government has responded with an action plan designed to nail the underlying lack-of-fibre problem once and for all (see last week’s related story on 5G: UK faces serious 5G deployment challenges).

It says that it wants all UK new builds to have fibre fitted as standard and that it aims to have the entire country ‘covered’ (with fibre or at least a radio near-equivalent) by 2033.

The copper network is to be terminated at around that time as a final spur to kick the process along. And it’s promising further government measures to ensure speedier competitive roll-out of fibre, with promises to take up the burden of pushing broadband services out to rural areas where it would otherwise be unviable.

The new plan, The Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review (FTIR), has been welcomed by the chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, Sir John Armitt who says blanket fibering will prove to be an assist for 5G by providing some crucial backhaul capacity.

The overall approach is aimed at boosting large-scale commercial investment in both fixed and wireless networks and the review has been announced as part of the government’s modern Industrial Strategy. This recognises that the ‘old’ policy of getting about halfway to full fibre by 2025 wouldn’t cut the mustard as, at that rate, fibre would only ever reach three quarters of the country and it would take more than twenty years to do so.