French telco investments up, revenues down, regulator happy

France's telecom regulator this week cheered an increase in investments from the country's telecoms operators last year, despite the fact that collective revenues fell slightly.

Telcos in France together invested €9.8 billion in 2018, up by €200 million on the previous year (see chart), according to regulator Arcep's latest annual report. The growth came primarily from an uptick in spending on fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) rollouts, Arcep said, patting itself on the back for driving investment.

"Operators answered Arcep's call to invest once again last year," the regulator pointed out. "Investments have increased by 40% over four years. Arcep welcomes these spending levels, which are vital to meeting the country’s needs," it said.

True enough. But doubtless the operators themselves are concerned that a significant increase in spending is not backed by revenue growth. Quite the opposite in fact.

Operator's retail revenues were down by 1% to €35.6 billion last year, having remained flat the year before. Arcep noted that the decline was the result of a dip in fixed service revenues, while mobile service revenues grew for the first time in eight years.

Surely that makes a €7 billion bill for fixed-line network expansion tricky to swallow, particularly when FTTH take-up is not huge. According to Arcep, 13.6 million premises are covered by fibre, which equates to an increase of 7.9 million additional access lines deployed over three years, including 3.2 million additional homes passed in 2018. Just 4.8 million have signed up to a fibre service though, which is itself an increase of 1.5 million over the 12 months.

"Arcep is calling on operators to maintain their investment momentum: sustaining the steady pace of fibre rollouts and deploying 5G infrastructure will require an unflagging effort," the regulator said, promising new growth opportunities for the telcos.