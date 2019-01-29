The critical puzzle-piece for fixed 5G: self-install technology

The decisive step forward with xDSL broadband service delivery was the arrival of self-install - both for the provider (in the UK often an ISP unbundling the incumbent’s copper) and the customer. Instead of the hassle and drilling sounds which always previously accompanied any sort of network service installation - cable, ISDN, fixed radio - the DSL splitter and modem could arrive in the mail with terse instructions and the user was up and running.

Self-install was critical since it kept the costs of broadband customer acquisition low. Without it, the take up of first generation broadband would have been far slower and more expensive.

So lessons learnt, it’s unlikely that many fixed broadband 5G deployers will hand-tool their installations with ‘truck rolls’ if they can avoid it, except at the very early stages of their roll-outs when procedures are being refined and suppliers are being chosen. Mass rollout will simply need a high proportion of self-install if it’s to be viable.

Australia-based NetComm has today launched its 5G Fixed Wireless self-installation technology which it claims will enable network operators to slash the time and cost of connecting customers to ultra-fast broadband. Without a self-install solution NetComm claims the 5G Fixed Wireless market could be stalled by making services unprofitable when deploying at large scale.

It’s not quite the plug and play, easy-peasy, lemon squeezy process we enjoy when installing DSL, however. NetComm uses a smartphone app that connects the user modem to the 5G network and guides the end-user to the best position for the modem inside the premises. NetComm says it’s developed its devices so they can support both sub 6GHz bands as well as mmWave. Some are very plug-and-play while another option is for self-install on an outside wall. There is a also a unit which requires an engineer.