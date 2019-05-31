No surprise as social media named biggest source of online misery

In a development that will come as little surprise to anyone, social media, particularly Facebook, has been identified as the biggest single source of online harm experienced by UK Internet users.

According to Ofcom's first annual Online Nation report, 61 percent of adults had a potentially harmful online experience in the last year. That means they were bullied, or targeted by spam emails, scammers, or viruses, or saw fake news or some form of harmful or offensive content. Depressingly, the figure rises to 79 percent among children aged 12-15.

This next statistic is particularly telling: Only 59 percent of adults agree that the benefits of using the Internet outweigh the risks. Not exactly a huge majority, is it? And certainly not the utopian future envisioned in the early days of the Internet.

When asked where they most recently encountered harmful online behaviour or content, the majority of respondents pointed the finger at social media. 28 percent cited Facebook, followed by Instagram and Twitter at 16 percent and 12 percent respectively.

Pressure is mounting on social media companies to clamp down on harmful content and behaviour. Facebook, which owns Instagram, is somewhat remarkably trying to reposition itself as a champion of privacy. It wants to give members their own private forums to engage only with the people and businesses they trust.

Twitter keeps an eye out for accounts that spout extremist content. You can also block certain words and names from appearing on your timeline: my Twitter experience has improved markedly now that I filter out anything containing the words 'Piers' and 'Morgan', for example.

However, in the case of white supremacists, it emerged recently that Twitter opts not to automatically ban accounts the same way it bans ISIS accounts because the filters would also ban certain US Republican politicians (someone needs to explain to me why that's a bad thing).