Libra woes expose Facebook's fundamental misunderstanding of crypto

While the prospect of government opposition and close regulatory scrutiny may have been what pushed several big-name backers of Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra towards the exit, the project is so fundamentally flawed that it was likely a matter of 'when' not 'if' anyway.

The Libra Association, based in Switzerland, held its first official board meeting on Tuesday. 21 founding members signed a charter, formalised the council, elected a board of directors, and appointed members of the executive team (PDF).

It should have been 28 founding members, but seven have pulled out. PayPal was the first, withdrawing earlier this month. Then, late last week, the Financial Times reported that Visa, Mastercard, eBay, online payment processor Stripe, and Mercado Pago, the payment platform of Argentine e-commerce provider MercadoLibre, had followed suit. On Monday, the FT reported that Booking Holdings, owner of travel Websites Booking.com and Priceline, had also ditched it.

Their withdrawal came after a chorus of consternation from those currently in control of the monetary system. Central bankers and lawmakers in Europe and the US warned that Libra could be used for money laundering, tax avoidance and generally undermining sovereign monetary policy.

It is this promise of close regulatory scrutiny and the resultant pressure on Libra's early backers that lays bare the inherent flaws to Libra's – and by extension Facebook's – approach to blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Reason being it shows that when management of a blockchain is concentrated in the hands of a few large entities, any party that has leverage over one or more of these entities – i.e. regulators and politicians – can influence the success or otherwise of a blockchain.

That's much harder to do when a blockchain is decentralised and permissionless. A truly decentralised, permissionless blockchain is one of those genie-out-of-the-bottle technologies that is much harder to coerce and cajole out of existence. This is because it is maintained by a vast, distributed network of nodes that validate every block on the blockchain. An individual government could ban its citizens from using a particular blockchain, and it could introduce laws that prohibit companies from offering services attached to it, but it wouldn't be able to stop a blockchain from ticking over.