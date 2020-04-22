Facebook gets a passage to India's SME market with $5.7bn Jio investment

Facebook has paid $5.7 billion for a near 10% stake in Jio Platforms, the parent of disruptive Indian operator Reliance Jio. The investment increases Facebook's exposure to India's massive SME market, and potentially opens a major new opportunity for those companies involved in the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), in which Facebook plays a pivotal role.

It is also the largest ever foreign direct investment for a minority stake in an Indian company, valuing Jio Platforms at $65.95 billion.

One of Jio Platforms' strategic objectives is to use its network, cloud, and software assets to improve access to cutting-edge connectivity and online services for Indian consumers and businesses – particularly SMEs, so-called micro-businesses, and farmers. According to Reliance, there are more than 60 million SMEs, 30 million small merchants, and 120 million farmers across India.

"They account for the majority of jobs in the country, and form the heart and soul of rural and urban communities alike," noted Facebook in a statement. "One focus of our collaboration with Jio will be creating new ways for people and businesses to operate more effectively in the growing digital economy. For instance, by bringing together JioMart, Jio's small business initiative, with the power of WhatsApp, we can enable people to connect with businesses, shop and ultimately purchase products in a seamless mobile experience."

Unveiled in January, JioMart is a portal that enables consumers to order groceries to be delivered from locally-run stores. Integrating it with WhatsApp, which is widely-used in India, will significantly extend the reach of retailers that sell through JioMart.