We're getting close to the edge, but who's going to be paying who?

The just announced GSMA Cloud AR/VR Forum is to focus on the development of cloud virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology. The GSMA expects the 5G network operators to play a large part in delivering these much anticipated ‘immersive experiences’ as part of the next generation network services.

But as the GSMA acknowledges, there are many unanswered questions. Yes, technology questions are in there:

“We need to work towards open ecosystems providing common interfaces across the end to end value chain in order to scale cloud AR/VR services fast across different markets,” says Arash Ashouriha, SVP, Group Technology innovation at Deutsche Telekom AG and Chairman of GSMA Future Networks Programme.

But these are technical details. What about the big ‘who does what, who gets paid and how much?’ questions? The business model questions?

For instance once these edge cloud facilities are established, how will they be managed? Will each operator build its own edge or will they collaborate and share facilities (as they currently share towers). Might it not be better to have third party operators providing the neutral cloud infrastructure at the edge. How will fixed broadband access be incorporated?

Where might the principles governing net neutrality impinge on the structure? What about open access to cloud facilities where cloud or content distribution network players could be granted what might amount to unbundling access to ensure fair play.

After all, if the low latency edge is as game changing as claimed, there are bound to be huge questions around discrimination and fair shares.

Yes, lots of argument to come.

Read the GSMA press release below