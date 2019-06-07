Akraino Edge Stack makes its formal debut with telco-specific architecture blueprints for 5G and IoT

Forget the expanding universe, for telcos it is all about the ever-expanding network edge, which just got a little bit bigger yesterday with the news that the Akraino open source project has published its first software release. Although it was only launched in February 2018, Akraino had a rich pedigree with seed code from AT&T and has enjoyed plenty of support during its short time under the Linux Foundation’s LF Edge umbrella.

Akraino Edge Stack, to give the project its full name, is focused on creating an open source software stack that supports a high-availability cloud stack optimised for edge computing systems and applications. It is being designed to improve the state of edge cloud infrastructure for enterprise edge, OTT edge, as well as telecoms edge networks. The project promises to give users new levels of flexibility to scale their edge cloud services quickly, to maximise the applications and functions supported at the edge, and to help ensure the reliability of critical systems.

“Akraino Release 1 represents the first milestone towards creation of a much-needed common framework for edge solutions that address a diverse set of edge use cases,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Automation, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. “With the support of experts from all across the industry, we are paving the way to enable and support future technology at the edge.”

Turning the clock back by just over a year, Mazin Gilbert, VP of Advanced Technology at AT&T Labs, said that “Akraino Edge Stack, coupled with ONAP and OpenStack, will help to accelerate progress towards development of next-generation, network-based edge services, fuelling a new ecosystem of applications for 5G and IoT.”

Within a month, Akraino had gathered much wider industry support, with Intel open sourcing major components of its Wind River Titanium Cloud portfolio and its Network Edge Virtualization SDK. China was also quick to join in, with support from China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Huawei, New H3C Group, Tencent, ZTE and 99Cloud. Many others also came on board, including Red Hat, Dell EMC, Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Nokia, Qualcomm, Radisys and Altiostar.