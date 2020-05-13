Emerging Tech: The New Wave of Innovation

As network operators design their next-generation networks and figure out their new operational strategies, so they encounter a plethora of new acronyms and terms that sound useful but may be little more than slideware. So which emerging technologies and networking techniques can simplify network operations, help reduce costs and enhance business opportunities and customer satisfaction without creating new complexities and challenges? This session looks at: The relevance and real-world opportunities of segment routing, intent-based networking and network slicing implementations; catches up with how software-defined networking (SDN) has evolved for the telco community; how disaggregated systems are reshaping network planning options; highlights the ongoing importance of innovation by the silicon specialists; and examines how automated processes can, and already are, impacting network operations.

Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020