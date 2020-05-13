DSP Leaders World Forum

DSP Leaders World Forum

Emerging Tech: The New Wave of Innovation

May 13, 2020

Featuring:
Andrew Coward, CEO, Lumina Networks
Mirko Voltolini. Global Head of Network On Demand, Colt
Guy Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV
  • DSP Leaders World Forum 2020

Embed

To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:

<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FeoS4g5j_jA?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Summary

As network operators design their next-generation networks and figure out their new operational strategies, so they encounter a plethora of new acronyms and terms that sound useful but may be little more than slideware. So which emerging technologies and networking techniques can simplify network operations, help reduce costs and enhance business opportunities and customer satisfaction without creating new complexities and challenges? This session looks at: The relevance and real-world opportunities of segment routing, intent-based networking and network slicing implementations; catches up with how software-defined networking (SDN) has evolved for the telco community; how disaggregated systems are reshaping network planning options; highlights the ongoing importance of innovation by the silicon specialists; and examines how automated processes can, and already are, impacting network operations.

Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020

Speakers

Andrew Coward

CEO, Lumina Networks

Mirko Voltolini

Global Head of Network On Demand, Colt

Guy Daniels

Director of Content, TelecomTV

Email Newsletters

Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.

Subscribe