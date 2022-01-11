The OpenSea peer-to-peer marketplace in crypto-assets is now worth $13.3 billion, but could there be choppy waters ahead for NFT investors?

The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) peer-to-peer marketplace OpenSea beta-launched in December 2017, but NFTs have actually been around since 2014, almost eight whole years. now. After a slow start, OpenSea began to grow noticeably in 2020 and claims that, with the inclusion of a recent US$300 million venture capital investment, the company is now worth $13.3 billion, having seen business increase by a factor of 600% during the past 12 months. Not bad for an outfit facilitating the trading of nothing tangible: NFTs are a few lines of digital code “associated” with “a digital asset” such as a digital photo or a painting, songs, or even something as truly barkingly mad as goods or other assets that exist only within online games. You can’t touch any of these things because they exist only in cyberspace but, nonetheless, they change hands for big money and sometimes for millions of dollars.

Thirty-somethings Devin Finzer and Alex Atallah founded OpenSea and initially raised $2.1 million in venture capital funding in November 2019. That was followed by a further injection of $23 million in VC funding in March 2021 and another $100 million in July of last year. Just last week, OpenSea announced that it had secured $300 million in new Series C funding. The company says such confidence on the behalf of investors means OpenSea is now valued at that astonishing sum of $13.3 billion. However, some analysts say they spy another technology bubble forming and that the valuation is too high and will not endure.

However, others opine that the ever-increasing values attributed to technology companies such as crypto-currencies is evidence that funds are awash with money and venture capitalists want to make investments now before their customers start to take their money back to place elsewhere. Those buying NFTs in expectation of an everlasting big return on their initial investments and driving the market, include celebrities with money to burn and companies that sense a profit somewhere down the line.

So frenetic is the sector that a recent article in the Financial Times newspaper reported that the market in digital art is closing-in on the values generated by real art - you know, the sort on canvas that you can frame and hang over the mantelpiece. That assessment is echoed by Chainalysis, a company that monitors and analyses blockchain transactions and other data, which reckons the NFT arena is worth at least $41 billion and rising.

Astonishingly, the reality is that the estimate is very much on the low side, given that the calculations were based solely on NFTs’ processed via the Ethereum decentralised open-source blockchain. In 2021, the global tangible art market was worth $50 billion. You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.