Tareq Amin’s Humain flexes its AI muscle

It’s been a busy few days for Humain, the AI infrastructure company funded by Saudi Arabia’s PIF (Public Investment Fund) and headed up by former Rakuten Mobile CEO Tareq Amin: Having recently announced a long-term strategic AI collaboration with Microsoft and an agreement to develop sovereign AI capabilities in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region with France’s Mistral AI, Humain has made a slew of announcements during the opening few days of the the LEAP event in the Saudi capital Riyadh, including the launch of its AI cloud that is “powered by Nvidia HGX B300 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra accelerated computing systems and already supporting government and enterprise AI workloads across the Kingdom”.

Humain and Nvidia previously announced – in May 2025, when Humain was unveiled to much fanfare – plans to build AI factories in Saudi Arabia with a projected capacity of up to 500 megawatts (MWs) during the next five years, a move that would require the deployment of several hundred thousand Nvidia GPUs.

Humain isn’t just an Nvidia shop, though: It is also sourcing next-gen processors from AMD, and, as Humain has announced, its AMD Instinct MI355X GPU-based AI infrastructure built on Cisco Silicon One-based AI networking is now live in Saudi Arabia and serving Humain’s customers in the Kingdom and beyond.

AMD has also collaborated with Humain to develop what the partners call an “AI in a Box” solution for enterprise users across Saudi Arabia. “The turnkey solution for entry-level use-cases brings accessible AI compute to organizations across industries including oil and gas, financial services and manufacturing,” they noted.

Humain is also working closely with Qualcomm, which is also keen to position itself as a key supplier of AI infrastructure processors. The AI infrastructure firm noted that Adobe is to “become the first global software company to move its artificial intelligence (AI) workloads onto Humain’s AI Compute infrastructure” in a move that “pairs Adobe’s regional AI data captioning workloads with Humain’s AI Compute infrastructure and Qualcomm Dragonfly AI accelerators… As the first deployment of its kind on the platform, Adobe’s onboarding is expected to be followed by additional migrations from the wider industry. It reflects Saudi Arabia’s broader ambition to position itself as a hub for next-generation AI innovation, where infrastructure, platforms and applications are being developed in parallel to support long-term growth.” Humain’s CEO Amin noted: “Building AI infrastructure is only the starting point. What matters is what enterprises can do with it. Adobe bringing AI workloads onto Humain’s platform demonstrates the model we are building: advanced infrastructure connected directly to the applications and intelligence enterprises use every day. Together with Adobe and Qualcomm, we are turning compute into capability, and capability into real-world deployment. That is how AI moves from infrastructure to impact.”

In addition, Humain and Qualcomm unveiled the Horizon Ultra AI PC at LEAP, a move that, according to the partners, will “bring AI directly to the laptop”. Humain is developing its own device operating system (OS) with Kora Systems.

And in further relationship developments, Humain is collaborating with Compal on the development of cloud-to-edge AI platforms and is working with Minio on the development of an AI data fabric.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV