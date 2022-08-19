Newport Wafer Fab takeover arguments turn nasty

Is it physically possible to contort oneself sufficiently to sling mud while simultaneously doing some serious back-biting? It might be if you do enough yoga… and you can picture the scene right now (metaphorically speaking, of course) as the saga of ‘Nexperia buys Newport Wafer Fab but the UK government steps in to prevent the purchase’ gets ever more acrimonious.

In July 2021, Nexperia, a semiconductor manufacturer based in Nijmegen in the Netherlands but 100%-owned by Wingtech of Shanghai, China, acquired Newport Wafer Lab, the biggest semiconductor company in the UK, headquartered in Duffryn, Wales.

Newport Wafer Fab went for the knockdown price of £63m as the deal went through on the nod after next to no due diligence was undertaken. Examination of the circumstances of the sale by regulators or the British government was cursory to the point of negligence after the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy described the acquisition of a strategically highly important national asset as “so insignificant”. It turned out, not for the first time, that the government minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, was completely wrong.

After the buyout was signed, another suitor emerged. Ron Black, an American with more than a quarter of a century of experience in the global semiconductor and technology industry, contacted Kwarteng and told him that he had up to £300m in funding available from a consortium of 10 investors who wanted to acquire and expand Newport Wafer Fab. Although late to a poker game where all the hands seemed to have been played, Black turned up a powerful trump card. He told the minister that unless it could be unequivocally proven that Wingtech is not a threat to the UK’s national security, the Chinese company “should be considered a risk and, as such, it should not be approved”.

The sum of money involved and Black’s blunt intervention finally caught Kwarteng’s attention (or one of his civil servant’s anyway) and, in due course, he backtracked and invoked the powers he holds under the UK’s new National Security and Investment Act to make a “full national security assessment” and “rewind” the deal. Unfortunately, given the time elapsed and lack of interest or attention as the acquisition progressed, Wingtech had months on end to do what it would have liked with Newport Wafer Fab’s intellectual property and other virtual assets.

Incidentally, Black bears the scars of doing business with a powerful Chinese company. In 2020, as CEO of the British company Imagination Technologies, he and his directors threatened to resign en masse in protest over an attempted power grab by China Reform Holdings, which describes itself as “a professional private equity investment company” that works together with “central state-owned enterprises and social institutional investors”. Black found out exactly what that meant when, despite the Chinese having made solemn and binding promises to be passive non-interventionist investors, it was revealed that once in control of the company via a boardroom putsch, Imagination would be moved lock, stock and barrel, including its IP assets, to China. The coup failed and the deal folded but the strategic tactics of China Reform Holdings have been remembered.