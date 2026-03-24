Mudesir quits as top tech exec at Deutsche Telekom

In a shock move, Deutsche Telekom’s top tech exec Abdu Mudesir, member of the board of management with responsibility for product and technology at the giant German telco, is leaving the company at the end of March (next week) to take on an unspecified new role outside Germany.

“Deutsche Telekom thanks Abdu Mudesir for his commitment over the past eight years and wishes him all the best for the future,” noted the telco in this short announcement, which also noted that CFO Christian Illek will take on Mudesir’s duties until a full time replacement is appointed.

Mudesir, who was promoted to the top tech role at DT last year following a stint as the operator’s group CTO, is one of the most respected and well liked executives in the telecom sector. He recently shared his thoughts on key industry developments – including AI-native telco strategies, direct-to-device (D2D) satellite services and quantum-safe networking – during an exclusive interview recorded at the recent MWC26 event in Barcelona.

He took to LinkedIn to share his news, stating: “After eight remarkable years, it’s time for me to say goodbye to Deutsche Telekom. When I look back, I don’t think first about networks, products, or milestones. I think about people. About the teams who made the impossible possible. About colleagues who challenged, inspired, and supported each other through failures and success. About our shared ambition to create the best experience for our customers. Yes, we have achieved a lot together, from accelerating fiber rollout, strengthening our mobile network leadership to digitize Germany, to unlocking new potential with AI-driven innovation. But what truly made the difference was how we did it: together.”

The team at TelecomTV wish Mudesir all the best for his next role and we hope he stays in the digital networks and services sector so we can continue to engage with him because, as us Brits say, he’s a top bloke.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV