Globe picks Synchronoss for white-label personal cloud service

Globe Telecom has partnered with Synchronoss to launch a personal cloud service for the Philippines telco’s customer base.

Globe will leverage Synchronoss’ white-label cloud platform to offer its users back-up, synchronisation and file management services.

The service will also include Synchronoss Genius, which is a suite of AI tools that allow users to enhance and optimise photographs. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud provider’s Personal Cloud also includes Space Saver, which helps users access digital services without using up storage on their devices.

Globe will launch the offering with an initial 50GB entry tier for a 90-day trial period, followed by paid plans ranging from 50GB to 2TB, which will be sold as standalone add-ons or bundles for select customer groups. Globe has around 54 million customers, according to its latest financial results.

In its Q1 2026 results, published this week, Globe revealed that home broadband revenues had grown 6% year on year, due to deeper fibre adoption across its base, and demand for data services.

“Our customers rely on their mobile devices to manage every part of their daily lives,” said Roche Vandenberghe, chief marketing officer at Globe. “By partnering with Synchronoss, we are giving them a secure, seamless way to store, manage and elevate their personal content.”

Synchronoss has worked with service providers, including AT&T, BT and Verizon, on cloud-based consumer products, particularly in content storage and device migration. Last year, it was fully acquired by Lumine Group, which had already bought a number of its business units.

“This partnership with Globe strengthens our growing presence in Asia and underscores the increasing global demand for operator-led personal cloud solutions,” said Pat Doran, CEO of Synchronoss. “The addition of Genius AI gives Globe customers a robust way to secure their digital lives while also creating and enhancing their memories.”

- James Pearce, Contributing Editor, TelecomTV