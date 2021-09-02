Global chip shortage to impact telecoms until 2023: Report

The unholy combination of Covid-19, climate change, rising geopolitical tensions (US-China relations, Afghanistan etc. and on ad infinitum) and concomitant disruptions to the supply chain has resulted in demand for semiconductors rising to the highest levels ever seen. In the popular press and mainstream media the focus has been on scare stories about big rises in the price of used cars and the paucity of availability of new ones because of disruption in the supply chain of the silicon chips that are integral to the command and control systems of modern motor vehicles. Occasional articles are also published about a looming lack of chips for 5G handsets, but the impact of the demand for semiconductors outstripping supply in the global telecoms sector runs far deeper than a few pieces about sexy consumer items and isn't about to end any time soon.

Unsexy (to the public) but vital communications sector issues such as IoT and cloud network functionality/services, which are contingent on complex, sophisticated and interdependent supplier and vendor ecosystems, are being affected too. It is a situation that could well continue into 2023 with the disrupted production of smartphones, routers, and IoT devices having a profound effect on global digitalisation - and the revenues of network operators and technology suppliers. This is the nub of a new report from London-headquartered telecoms research consultancy STL Partners. What does the semiconductor shortage mean for telecoms? provides a detailed and comprehensive analysis of the current semiconductor situation and an its effects on telecoms as well as how and when the problems will be resolved.

The report cites Apple as prime example, demonstrating how demand for consumer products is impacting component supplies. The company saw a massive increase in its already huge sales revenues as demand for Mac computers, iPads and iPhones rocketed during pandemic lockdowns and as far-reaching changes in working practices were introduced. Apple’s revenues for Q1 2021 increased by 54 per cent to US$89.6 billion while iPhone sales alone rose by 66 percent to $47.9 billion. In other words, some 54 per cent of all Apples Q1 revenues this year came from iPhone handsets.

It’s a great example of triumph over perceived adversity during a time of a global plague. However, it is well worth noting that the success came about as a result of forward planning and the stockpiling of critical components such as semiconductors. Not all device manufacturers were as foresighted (or as cash rich) and, as a result have suffered even as the very act of stockpiling itself distorted the market. It was ever thus, and, as it turns out, the telecoms sector is just as vulnerable to shortages of semiconductors and other components as is the car industry.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese chip market research house, TrendForce, says the record Q1 2021 revenues enjoyed by semiconductor foundry companies is down to increased prices opportunistically imposed to maximise returns via a focus on premium products for established and reliable customers that are willing and able to pay. In essence, those that have a good track record and can pay more will get more. Nonetheless, the STL report, quoting the Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Financiall Group’s research into lead time between the ordering of power management integrated circuits for use in telecoms equipment and devices and actually taking delivery of them, notes this has risen from the 17 weeks it took in April this year to 20.2 weeks in July. Analysts including Susquehanna and Bloomberg say the increasing lead time gap shows that chip buyers are signing-up for increased supplies now to make sure they won’t be short of semiconductors in coming months. Of course, over-ordering and over-stockpiling adds a further twist to deteriorating situation.