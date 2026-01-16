BT Business lands Euro-wide deal with EasyJet

BT has struck a deal with EasyJet to provide the British airline with 23,000 mobile connections across its 35-country strong footprint.

Through its own EE network and via roaming arrangements, BT will provide EasyJet staff and crew, who operate out of more than 150 European airports, with smartphones, iPads, aircraft phones and laptops that enable cellular connectivity via eSIMs (embedded SIMs).

The telco will also enable smart messaging services that will help EasyJet keep its customers updated on the status of their flights. [Editor’s note: That would be most welcome!]

“This partnership with EasyJet is about delivering the smart, seamless connectivity which is crucial when operating at scale,” said Chris Sims, chief commercial officer at BT Business. (If only his first name had been Eric… he would be E Sims…)

One notable facet of the agreement is that BT will connect the devices through eSIMs, enabling remote setup, enhanced security, reduced costs and simplified logistics to support global operations and boost user experience, BT claimed in its announcement about the deal.

“By equipping thousands of devices with eSIMs on EE’s award-winning network, we’re enabling EasyJet to manage connections remotely, switch networks across borders, and reduce the complexity of traditional SIMs,” Sims added.

BT did not disclose any financial data for the agreement.

The EasyJet deal is a notable one for BT Business, which is now very much focused on developing business with British companies under the leadership of Jon James, while as part of the telco’s new domestically focused strategy, its international assets and operations are no longer regarded as key to the company’s future – just last week, BT completed the sale of its US government contracting arm, BT Federal, to Century Networks.

The agreement with EasyJet, which operates more than 500,000 flights every year, is a positive sign that BT’s approach is paying off. The operator also currently holds a contract with NATS (National Air Traffic Services), which provides the UK with air navigation services, which it struck in 2023.

- James Pearce, Editor, TelecomTV