B2B at heart of telco growth plans but B2C is still the engine room, finds report

It’s the big existential question for the telecom operator community – how can we grow our revenues? The prevailing and optimistic view is that, aided by the capabilities of standalone 5G, the raw bandwidth of fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and smart distributed cloud-native functionality and applications, the enterprise sector is a gold mine ready to be plundered. The current reality, according to a great new report from the analyst team at industry body the TM Forum, is somewhat different, though its findings show very clearly that the B2B sector is the focus of telco growth strategies.

The report, Telco revenue growth - taking it to the next level, is well worth tracking down and checking out. It is a clear, uncomplicated view of where the telco services sector is right now and where the operators hope it’ll be going.

It also provides a helpful perspective on where the global industry is right now. The TM Forum team, lead by chief analyst Mark Newman and principal analyst Dean Ramsay, based its research on an industry survey, with feedback from more than 200 respondents (mostly telcos), and the public reports from 33 operators that account for some 70% of telco revenues globally, making the team “confident that they reflect trends globally”. Those operators generated 2021 revenues of $1.15tn, up by 3.1% from the previous year (which is, perhaps, a better number than one might expect, though 2020 was, of course, the year that Covid-19 disrupted much of the world, so is something of an outlier for comparisons).

Based on the collective revenues of those 33 operators, the analysts estimate the global telco services sector to have been worth $1.66tn in 2021, with 69% coming from consumer (B2C) services, 19% from enterprise customers (B2B) and the remaining 12% from wholesale services. (The report does note, though, that small business customer revenues are often captured and reported as consumer revenues, so the B2B share of the pie is likely to be a bit bigger in reality, though by an unknown amount.)

So we have a $1.66tn market that is growing in the low single digits, but margins are tight and costs are going up, so the telcos know they need new revenue streams, preferably with higher-than-normal margins, which is why so much focus right now is on the enterprise services sector, where the deals are bigger and provide a greater opportunity for longer engagements with a broader range of services beyond just communications. That’s why the survey results showed the B2B/enterprise market as providing the best opportunities for revenue and profit growth in the future, though it’s notable that the majority also see an upside in the B2C sector as well – see graphic, below.