Google to track people's movements and activities - globally

The Kraken that is Google has been lying comparatively low since the outbreak of the coronavirus but now we know what it has been doing. Down there in the darkness it has been quietly flexing its world-encompassing tentacles and has now surfaced to tell us that it will publicly track the movement of people in 131 countries (with China being a very notable exception) for the duration of the pandemic. Is this benign altruism or untrammelled, unregulated surveillance that could continue in place long after the current crisis is over?

Google is to release regular "Community Mobility Reports" online that will map the movement of people to a long list of different types of location on a country-by-country basis. The published data will cover movements and activity from two days before publication and will be based largely on location data captured from Google Maps which will then be collated, manipulated and published.

The Community Mobility Reports chart movement trends by geographical location over time across different categories such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks and beaches, railway and bus stations, domestic homes and offices and other workplaces. A blog posting this morning, authored, or at least jointly bylined, by Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice-president at Geo and Dr. Karen DeSalvo, the chief health officer at Google Health, says that the reports show percentage point increases or decreases in the number of visits to a location rather than the number of individual visits to a certain place.

Google, adds that no personally identifiable information such as someone's location, contacts or movement "is made available" to protect people's privacy. Interestingly, there is no list of businesses, organisations or authorities that may also get separate access to the data.

We are told that the great bulk (i.e. not all) of the detail in the reports is sourced from subscribers and users who have turned on (or forgotten to turn off) the 'location history' settings on their mobile devices. Google says the new 'service' will show how busy or comparatively quiet locations are currently as compared to how busy they were before CoVID 19 stopped the world in its tracks.

It further adds that it 'hopes' the information "could help officials understand changes in essential trips that can shape recommendations on business hours or inform delivery service offerings, while persistent visits to transportation hubs might indicate the need to add additional buses or trains in order to allow people the room to spread out for social distancing."

Google insists that has and will continue to anonymise the information and will leaven it with "some" random data "to safeguard individuals." The first Community Mobility Report uses data from March 29 and compares it to the statistical median for the weeks between January 3 and February 6. It is claimed that as the pandemic progresses the comparisons will become more relevant and significant.

Meanwhile, and just yesterday, the Chief Justice of the European Union, Vera Jourova, criticised social media companies for being far too slow to take down fake news and false information about CoVID 19. She said. "We still see that the major platforms continue to monetise and incentivise disinformation and harmful content about the pandemic by hosting online ads. This should be stopped. The financial disincentives from clickbait disinformation and profiteering scams also should be stopped."

We wait agog for Google to blog gushingly about its efforts in that respect.