COVID-19 to cause $40bn plunge in revenue at developed-market telcos this year

Telcos in developed markets will see revenues fall by 3.4 percent – more than $40 billion – this year due to coronavirus, predicted Analysys Mason this week. The sector is expected to see a further $40 billion scrubbed off the top line in 2021.

It sounds counter-intuitive given that so many people are confined more or less to their homes, and therefore rely on network connectivity for work, entertainment, news, and education more than perhaps at any point in history.

However, while that might be true of consumer services, Analysys Mason warned the same cannot be said of business services.

"Large increases in unemployment, business closures and the overall decrease in economic activity will cause a sharp decline in business services revenue," said Stephen Sale, research director at Analysys Mason.

Supporting this gloomy outlook was an IDC forecast published this week that said global IT services revenue is expected to fall 1.1 percent this year, driven by demand-side shock and uncertainty resulting from the pandemic. Earlier this month, the research firm also predicted that coronavirus will cause global IT spending to shrink by 2.7 percent this year.

The less bad news, for operators at least, is that profitability is not expected to fall as sharply as revenue.

Analysys Mason expects that as well as revenue, capex will also fall because network deployments will be hampered by supply chain disruption. Furthermore, the pandemic is expected to accelerate ongoing opex reduction, and is not expected to introduce new operational costs. All of which means EBITDA margins in developed markets are forecast to narrow by no more than two percentage points.