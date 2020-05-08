Coronavirus: How is the DSP scorecard measuring up?

It may sound callous, but leaving aside the human impact of the virus, there are bound to be bad, downright ugly and even helpful outcomes stemming from the runaway Covid-19 virus and the subsequent lockdown (the animal population, however, is thriving).

Digital Service Providers (DSPs) are no doubt trying to keep up with some of the current thinking around this as it evolves. With the DSP Leaders World Forum opening this week, here’s a rough and ready scorecard.

1 Earning its spurs: First and foremost, the DSP model itself has won a big tick as the telecoms networks have generally stood up well to large fluctuations in demand as people moved online en mass. Glitches were generally identified and fixed and, at this stage, it’s safe to say that the more digital and automated the service provider, the better they’ve proved themselves able to cope. This is a real achievement and means DSPs of all kinds (online service and content providers included) can be assured of continuing political support as essential infrastructure to help the economy withstand shocks in the future. There will be more of those. Climate change impacts will be next.

2 Loonies: The absurd conspiracy theory that linked the virus to the build-out of 5G will soon hopefully be successfully laughed and scorned out of existence, not least because many of the protesters might realise that mobile services are one of the keys to their own economic survival (and probably their main way of organising protests and mast burnings). ‘Radio wave dread’ will probably, like the virus itself, be back in waves, but it will ultimately be contained by tracking, tracing and intellectual distancing.

3 Connectivity demand: It’s been given a boost which will certainly sustain as more people make arrangements to work from home either permanently or, more likely, on a periodic basis. This is very good for equipment and applications providers who are already busy enabling ‘work at home‘ facilities. But while it represents good (not large) margin connectivity business in the main for DSPs, it almost certainly won’t be a way in to high margin services on top of the connectivity. It’s not possible to compete with entities prepared to give meeting- and IP-based communication services away for free. More high grade connectivity demand from business though, is a certainty and the lock-down is likely to give demand here an extra push

4 Coping with consumer change: There is going to be a lot of that according to the research so far and like all other businesses, DSPs will be able to make the best of it by following and even creating the data that helps define the big shifts to inform their service strategies. According to various researchers, surveys suggest that the majority of consumers are spending more time on “self care”, mental well-being and exercise at home; less on jewellery fashion and beauty . They are very focused on food waste and shopping healthily and sustainably. As far as they can tell the research indicates that this won’t be a flash-in-the-pan, go to the gym for a month after new year and then forget about it, affair. These trends have been visible for a while but the pandemic has put a rocket under them. That means they are here to stay for at least the next decade, possibly longer. One outcome from these consumer changes is a greater use of home shopping and online services generally. That means connectivity will enjoy sustained demand

5 Coping with consumer change using data: DSPs are in a position to gather, analyse and use data (as long as they’re allowed to) on movement and footfall, time spent doing ‘x’, not doing ‘y’ and so on. This helps define their own service strategies, unearths new opportunities and so on. It also creates opportunities to sell data to other entities. On a less controversial note this supreme data collecting ability is very likely to be instrumental in successful government virus ‘track and trace’ programmes, using smartphone apps. If successful in helping to squash the virus even before a vaccine is made safely available, it will be another huge positive political tick on the DSP scorecard.

