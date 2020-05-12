DSP Leaders World Forum

DSP Leaders World Forum

5G as a Driver for New Business Services

May 12, 2020

Featuring:
Neil McRae, Managing Director Architecture & Technology Strategy and BT Chief Architect, BT
Folke Anger, Head of packet core solutions, Ericsson
Soumen Chatterjee, Senior Director, Product Management and Solutions, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena
Guy Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV
  • DSP Leaders World Forum 2020

Summary

With the first limited commercial 5G consumer services launched in late 2019, the stage is set for the cellular technology to open up new markets and revenues for service providers. So far, we’ve mostly seen 5G NR operating over LTE core networks, with extremely limited coverage and device availability. But the completion of the 5G Core 3GPP specifications and other enhancements should result in more capable 5G networks, which in turn promises to DSPs the necessary capabilities to create a new class of service specifically for businesses and vertical industries.

Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020

Speakers

