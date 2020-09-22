Live Q&A Session
Sep 22, 2020
- Published at:
- 16:30 (UK) on Tuesday, 22nd September, 2020
- Featuring:
-
Host: Guy Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV
Host: Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV
Mattias Fridstrom, Chief Evangelist, Telia Carrier
Misbah Mahmoodi, Sr. Director Product Marketing, VMware
Diego R. Lopez, Senior Technology Expert, Telefónica
Nathan Rader, VP Cloudified Production, Deutsche Telekom
Ian Turkington, Vice President, Architecture and APIs, TM Forum
This session is part of the DSP Leaders Cloud Native Summit, 22-24 September 2020:
Day 1: Tuesday, 22nd September
- 15:00 (UK): Accelerating the Journey to Cloud Native: Time to Operationalise
- 15:30 (UK): Google's Shatzkamer on the dynamics of the telco cloud
- 16:00 (UK): Building on the NFV Investment with Cloud Native
- 16:30 (UK): Live Q&A Session - This session
Day 2: Wednesday, 23rd September
- 15:00 (UK): Accelerating the Journey to Cloud Native: Time to Operationalise
- 15:30 (UK): People and Processes for a Cloud Native Telco
- 16:00 (UK): How to Operationalise Cloud Native Deployments
- 16:30 (UK): Live Q&A Session
Day 3: Thursday, 24th September
- 15:00 (UK): Accelerating the Journey to Cloud Native: Time to Operationalise
- 15:20 (UK): Danielle Royston, Public Cloud Evangelist, Former CEO Optiva
- 15:30 (UK): Cloud Native and the Elusive Telco Cloud
- 16:30 (UK): Live Q&A Session
Speakers
Host: Guy Daniels
Director of Content, TelecomTV
Host: Ray Le Maistre
Editorial Director, TelecomTV
Mattias Fridstrom
Chief Evangelist, Telia Carrier
Misbah Mahmoodi
Sr. Director Product Marketing, VMware
Diego R. Lopez
Senior Technology Expert, Telefónica
Nathan Rader
VP Cloudified Production, Deutsche Telekom
Ian Turkington
Vice President, Architecture and APIs, TM Forum
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.