Cloud Native Summits

Cloud Native Summits

Live Q&A Session

Sep 22, 2020

Published at:
16:30 (UK) on Tuesday, 22nd September, 2020
Featuring:
Host: Guy Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV
Host: Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV
Mattias Fridstrom, Chief Evangelist, Telia Carrier
Misbah Mahmoodi, Sr. Director Product Marketing, VMware
Diego R. Lopez, Senior Technology Expert, Telefónica
Nathan Rader, VP Cloudified Production, Deutsche Telekom
Ian Turkington, Vice President, Architecture and APIs, TM Forum

This session is part of the DSP Leaders Cloud Native Summit, 22-24 September 2020:

Day 1: Tuesday, 22nd September

Day 2: Wednesday, 23rd September

Day 3: Thursday, 24th September

View Next Session 

Speakers

Host: Guy Daniels

Director of Content, TelecomTV

Host: Ray Le Maistre

Editorial Director, TelecomTV

Mattias Fridstrom

Chief Evangelist, Telia Carrier

Misbah Mahmoodi

Sr. Director Product Marketing, VMware

Diego R. Lopez

Senior Technology Expert, Telefónica

Nathan Rader

VP Cloudified Production, Deutsche Telekom

Ian Turkington

Vice President, Architecture and APIs, TM Forum

Email Newsletters

Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.

Subscribe